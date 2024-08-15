Turkish foreign minister meets Iraqi counterpart for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the capital Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

More details on the meeting were not immediately available.

The meeting takes place amid Israel's ongoing 10-month-old offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 40,000 Palestinians and shaken the Middle East, as well as continuing cooperation efforts between Türkiye and Iraq in such areas as counter-terrorism and the landmark Development Road project.















