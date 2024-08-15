Erdoğan vows resolute fight against terrorism until it no longer threatens country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday reiterated the country's resolute fight against terrorism.



"We will continue our fight with determination and resolve until we eliminate terrorism as a source of threat to our country," Erdoğan said in a speech at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony in the capital Ankara.



"Going back from this point is absolutely out of the question," he added.



Erdoğan said that if Türkiye is able to show a courageous and principled stance worldwide, one of the most important reasons behind it is the successes achieved in the field of security over the past 22 years.



He underlined that significant gains have been made in the fight against the separatist terrorist organization that has troubled the nation for 40 years.



In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.