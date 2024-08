Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the president's Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the meeting, which took place at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

Ibrahimovic is paying an official visit to Türkiye on 8-9 August 2024.