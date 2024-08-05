TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS EGYPTS PRESIDENT DURING 2-DAY VISIT

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in El-Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X, but details of the discussions were not disclosed by either side.

The meeting came as both countries seek to improve ties. Türkiye has been working to further consolidate relations with several countries in the region, including Egypt, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative.

Fidan's visit to Egypt, which began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, included stops at Egypt's al-Arish port, the Rafah border crossing, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center.

He also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.