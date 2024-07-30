News Diplomacy Erdoğan: Disgraceful scene in Paris Olympics offended not only Catholic world but also us as much as them

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he plans to contact the Pope as soon as possible to discuss the "immorality" shown in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that was directed towards the Christian community.

"I will call the Pope at the earliest to discuss 'immorality committed against the Christian world," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement while referring to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.



"The disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world but also us as much as them. The immorality displayed at the opening of the Paris Olympics once again highlighted the scale of the threat we face," the Turkish president underlined.





