Israel sends US updated proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published July 27,2024
Israel delivered its updated proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to the United States on Saturday, Axios reported, citing an Israeli senior official and two other sources with knowledge of the issue.