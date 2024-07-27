NewsDiplomacyIsrael sends US updated proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel sends US updated proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal
According to Axios, a senior Israeli official and two other sources familiar with the matter stated that Israel submitted its revised suggestion for a potential Gaza hostage and truce agreement to the United States on Saturday.
Israel delivered its updated proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to the United States on Saturday, Axios reported, citing an Israeli senior official and two other sources with knowledge of the issue.