UK, Ireland aim to 'reset' relationship following strained ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his eagerness to "reset" ties with Ireland during a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris on Wednesday.

Harris's meeting at Starmer's country residence, Chequers, marked the first visit by an international leader to the UK since Starmer became prime minister.

During their brief meeting before dinner, Starmer highlighted the importance of the interaction.

"I am very pleased to have this very early opportunity to, what I see as resetting, strengthening and deepening our relationship," he said.

In response, Harris expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, saying: "I am delighted to be here too, to congratulate you in person. It means a lot to us, a lot to Ireland."

Relations between London and Dublin have faced severe challenges in recent years, primarily due to the fallout from Brexit and controversial legislation addressing the legacy of the Troubles, an ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted for about 30 years, from the late 1960s to 1998.

The issues have created significant turbulence and strained diplomatic ties.
















