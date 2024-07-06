Hungary cancels meeting with German foreign minister

Hungary has canceled a meeting between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto scheduled for July 8 in Budapest.

Baerbock would not visit Budapest on July 8, German media reported, citing German Foreign Ministry. In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that the Hungarian side canceled the meeting with Szijjarto, adding that the German side was disappointed by the cancellation.

"A serious and honest meeting between the two foreign ministers would have been very important regarding Prime Minister Orban's surprise and uncoordinated visit to Moscow."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow Friday and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban's visit to Moscow, his first since the start of the war in Ukraine, was criticized by both European Council President Charles Michel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

About Orban's "peace mission" to Moscow, Michel said: "The EU rotating presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU."

Borrell also stated that Orban did not represent the EU in any way.













