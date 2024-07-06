GULF LEADERS CONGRATULATE IRANS NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT MASOUD PEZESHKIAN

Leaders of the Gulf countries Saturday congratulated the newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following his victory in the presidential election, according to official statements.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent a congratulatory telegram to the Iranian president, expressing his wishes for "success, prosperity, and the continued development of the relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples," according to the Saudi Press Agency SPA.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar telegram, expressing "best wishes for success and continued progress," according to SPA.

He emphasized his commitment to "enhance and strengthen the relations between our two countries and peoples, advancing common interests."

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Pezeshkian via a tweet on X, saying: "We extend our congratulations to His Excellency President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the fourteenth presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of our nations and peoples, and to working together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," he added.

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also extended: "Sincere congratulations to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election to the position of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Qatari emir wished the new Iranian president "every success in serving his country towards greater prosperity and development, for the benefit of our region and the world, wishing the Republic's government and people continued progress and prosperity."

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al Sabah, also sent congratulatory messages to Pezeshkian, extending wishes for continued progress in Iran, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman also sent a congratulatory telegram to Pezeshkian, according to the official Omani News Agency.

The reformist candidate and former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian won the second round of the presidential election with 53.7% of the votes, becoming the country's ninth president.

The presidential election followed the tragic helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, which claimed the lives of the country's President Ibrahim Raisi, and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.







