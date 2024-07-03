Saudi Arabia reiterates efforts to end aggression on Gaza, increase recognition of Palestine

Saudi Arabia reiterated that it is making "vigorous efforts" on the political and humanitarians fronts to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the statement was made following a council of ministers meeting headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the western city of Jeddah.

The meeting also reviewed "the Kingdom's international efforts to support initiatives aimed at gaining further global recognition of the State of Palestine."

In the past two months, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Armenia have recognized Palestine as a state, in a move that infuriated Tel Aviv, which vowed to take measures against these countries.

It also stressed Saudi Arabia's "ongoing provision of relief aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip" amid international warnings of growing famine risks as the entry of humanitarian aid trucks fell significantly after the Israeli army attacked Rafah and seized control of the Rafah crossing on May 6.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.











