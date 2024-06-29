TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO ATTEND 3 MAJOR SUMMITS IN JULY

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting three different countries to attend diplomatic summits next month.

Erdoğan is expected to attend the Heads of State and Government Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Kazakh capital Astana. The two-day event is set to begin on Wednesday.

He will later attend an informal leaders summit of the Organization of Turkic States in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on July 6.

One of the main events in Erdoğan's diplomatic efforts in July will take place in Washington, where he will be attending a three-day NATO Leaders Summit, starting on July 9.

The Turkish leader is expected to hold bilateral talks with many of his counterparts during these visits.

The situation in Gaza will be high on the agenda, along with discussions on enhancing cooperation within international organizations.

Other issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, collaboration in counterterrorism, and economic and trade cooperation are also expected to be addressed during these meetings.







