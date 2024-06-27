 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Putin, Iran's acting president discuss bilateral relations

Putin, Iran's acting president discuss bilateral relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber discussed bilateral relations, focusing on energy cooperation and large-scale infrastructure projects. Putin also expressed well wishes for Iran's upcoming presidential election following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published June 27,2024
Subscribe
PUTIN, IRANS ACTING PRESIDENT DISCUSS BILATERAL RELATIONS

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Wednesday with Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber.

The conversation focused on relations between their two countries in various fields, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

During the call, both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in the energy sector and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

Putin wished the Iranian people success in their country's upcoming presidential election, noting that relations between Russia and Iran would continue to develop.

Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, it was decided to hold presidential elections in Iran on June 28.