Biden’s senior adviser arrives in Beirut to ease tensions along Lebanon-Israeli border

US President Joe Biden's senior adviser Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday for an unscheduled visit after visiting Israel to discuss efforts to ease tensions along the Lebanon-Israeli border.

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, Hochstein has arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport and will meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati at noon.

He has yet to be scheduled for any other meetings in Lebanon.

Hochstein will discuss ways to put an end to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, local media reported.

During his visit to Israel, he met with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

His trip comes amid ongoing border clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Since the war in Gaza began last October, there have been daily exchanges of fire, and thousands of civilians have been displaced on both sides of the shared border.

Hochstein played a key role in Israel and Lebanon's maritime boundary agreement, which was signed in Oct. 2022.









