Japanese premier calls for global efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for global efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, where Russia continues its "special military operation" for more than two years.

"Any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion must not be justified," Kishida said in his speech on Saturday at an international summit peace in Ukraine, held in the central Swiss resort of Burgenstock.

The two-day gathering began on Saturday with the participation of over 90 states and international organizations, without Russian or Chinese presence.

Japan has been eager to support the war-torn country's reconstruction by improving electricity supply and clearing landmines, Kishida said.

Tokyo, an ally of the West, has offered non-military support to Ukraine.









