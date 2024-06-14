NATO defense ministers discuss helping Ukraine, upcoming summit in Washington

NATO defense ministers on Friday continued to discuss the agenda for an upcoming summit in Washington, DC, including a plan for security assistance to Ukraine.

In opening remarks on the second and final day of the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they are focusing on alliance deterrence and a defense agenda as they prepare for next month's summit in the US capital.

The defense ministers will also discuss progress on ensuring that NATO defense plans are "solid and ready to be executed."

"This morning we'll also finalize the plan for NATO security assistance and training for Ukraine," he added.

On Thursday, NATO defense ministers approved the first-ever elevation cooperation roadmap, outlining a new security aid and training support plan for Ukraine.

The roadmap coincided with news that the G7 nations are loaning Ukraine $50 billion for weapons and reconstruction, using money from the interest on seized Russian assets.

After extending his term at the NATO helm, Stoltenberg is set to step down this fall. His successor has not yet been named.















