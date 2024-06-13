Turkish foreign minister meets North Macedonian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, on the margins of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government in Skopje," the ministry wrote on X.

Fidan is representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government on Thursday in Skopje.