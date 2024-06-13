Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with Albanian President Begaj

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Albanian President Bajram Begaj in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Skopje prior to the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government," the ministry wrote on X.

Fidan will be representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government Thursday in Skopje.