Turkish foreign minister meets delegation of Ahiska Turks in Moscow

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met a delegation of Ahiska Turks in Moscow.

"Our minister Hakan Fidan received the representatives of our Ahiska Turk compatriots in Moscow, the capital of Russia, where he was to attend the BRICS+ meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan is in Russia to attend a two-day meeting of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies. The meeting marks the first gathering since the group expanded from five members to nine in January with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as official members.

Another 15 countries, including Türkiye, were also invited to the expanded format of the meeting.