Erdoğan welcomes Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at the Esenboga Aiport in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan and Aliyev, who arrived in the country on a working visit, will hold meetings during which bilateral relations will be reviewed in all aspects, as well as steps to further deepen cooperation will be discussed.

The meetings are also expected to include an exchange of views on current regional and global issues.

Aliyev visited Türkiye last February for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president.