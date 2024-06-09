 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Turkish FM Fidan holds meeting with Hamas chief in Qatar

Turkish FM Fidan holds meeting with Hamas chief in Qatar

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, on the margins of the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Doha," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X after the meeting in the Gulf nation.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published June 09,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH FM FIDAN HOLDS MEETING WITH HAMAS CHIEF IN QATAR

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting Sunday in Qatar with the head of the Palestinian group Hamas' Political Bureau, according to the ministry.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, on the margins of the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Doha," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X after the meeting in the Gulf nation.

No further details were provided on the meeting.