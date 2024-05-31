Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Kosovar PM Kurti during Ankara meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday discussed bilateral ties and other matters with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at the presidential complex in Ankara, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said.

Bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, and regional and global issues were discussed during the meeting, according to the communications office.

Erdoğan said their focus is on increasing their nearly $750 million bilateral trade volume to over $1 billion, and underlined the potential to develop relations in different fields, notably the defense industry.

Stressing that Türkiye will continue to support Kosovo in every field, Erdoğan said Ankara expects Pristina to take steps in the fight against terrorism. Welcoming the ease of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he highlighted the importance of making tangible progress on the issue.

Kosovo was a part of Serbia before it declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade continues to claim sovereignty over the nation now recognized by some 100 countries, including the US and Türkiye.

The Turkish leader said international pressure on Israel should be increased such that it ends its military actions in Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict should be supported.