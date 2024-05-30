Stoltenberg: 'Consider' letting Ukraine hit Russia with NATO weapons

NATO
allies should "consider" lifting restrictions on the use of NATO
weapons by Ukraine
to hit targets in Russian territory, the alliance's secretary general said on Thursday.
"I believe that the time has come to consider some of these restrictions
to enable the Ukrainians to really defend themselves," Jens Stoltenberg
said in a speech in Prague, ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
Some NATO
countries supply arms to Ukraine
without restrictions, but others stipulate they must only be used against targets on Ukrainian territory.
Stoltenberg said that as the war has moved closer to the Russian frontier, Russia
has been able to attack Ukrainian forces from both sides of the border.
He also highlighted shortcomings in NATO
support so far. "Over the last months, we have seen serious delays in the provision of ammunition military support, and serious gaps, for instance, when it comes to air defence and ammunition
," Stoltenberg said.