Stoltenberg: 'Consider' letting Ukraine hit Russia with NATO weapons

allies should "consider" lifting restrictions on the use ofweapons byto hit targets in Russian territory, the alliance's secretary general said on Thursday."I believe that the time has come to consider some of theseto enable the Ukrainians to really defend themselves,"said in a speech in Prague, ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.Somecountries supply arms towithout restrictions, but others stipulate they must only be used against targets on Ukrainian territory.Stoltenberg said that as the war has moved closer to the Russian frontier,has been able to attack Ukrainian forces from both sides of the border.He also highlighted shortcomings insupport so far. "Over the last months, we have seen serious delays in the provision of ammunition military support, and serious gaps, for instance, when it comes to," Stoltenberg said.