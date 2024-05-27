South Korea, China, Japan agree on 'denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula': joint statement

Top leaders from South Korea, China, Japan reaffirmed their commitment to the "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" after a rare trilateral summit in Seoul on Monday.

Peace on the peninsula "serves our common interest and is our common responsibility," they said in a joint statement, reiterating their positions on "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and making "positive efforts for the political settlement" of the issue.

"We once again confirmed that North Korea's denuclearisation and stability on the Korean Peninsula are in the common interest of our three countries," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol adding the issue was a "shared responsibility and interest" for the trio.





