SAUDI CROWN PRINCE OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO IRANS INTERIM PRESIDENT FOR LATE PRESIDENT RAISI

Saudi Crown Prince offers condolences to Iran's interim president for late President Raisi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences to Iran's interim president Mohamed Mokhber on Friday via telephone for the passing of former President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a report from Saudi state news agency.
