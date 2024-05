Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday arrived in Ankara as part of his two-day official visit to Türkiye.

Having completed his contacts in Kahramanmaras, the southeastern province of Türkiye, he landed at Esenboga Airport in the capital at 13.40 local time (1040GMT).

Asadov is expected to be received by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Ankara on Wednesday.

He will return to Azerbaijan after attending various meetings in Türkiye.