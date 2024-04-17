Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas political bureau, met in Doha on Wednesday to discuss the latest on Gaza conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan held a meeting with Haniyeh and his delegation, and deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, cease-fire, as well as hostages, the sources added.

Israel has killed nearly 34,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border incursion that claimed around 1,200 lives.

The war has also pushed most of the territory's more than 2.2 million population into internal displacement, much of the enclave has become inhabitable, and famine is setting in.













