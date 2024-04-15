IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION WITH HIS SAUDI, QATARI COUNTERPARTS

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed the latest developments in the region in a phone call Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Amir-Abdollahian referred to his country's diplomatic efforts over the past two weeks regarding the legal and international pursuit of the "aggressive and criminal measures" by Israel in its April 1 attack on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, Syria, noting that no action has not been taken to condemn Israel.



"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country further described the action of the armed forces of our country in response to the attack of the Zionist regime on the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus in the framework of legitimate defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.

It added that the Saudi foreign minister expressed the need to expand regional and international cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the region's need for stability and security.

The two top diplomats underlined that consultations between their nations will continue.

Separately, Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed the latest developments in the region.

During a phone call, Amir-Abdollahian informed al-Thani about recent developments and actions undertaken by Iran in response to the objectives set in the occupied territories, stressing Iran's stance of legitimate defense.

"He also emphasized that the main root of insecurity is the Zionist occupation regime," said the statement.

Al Thani also stressed the need for stability and security in the region, saying Israel's actions contribute to instability.

"In this call, the parties also paid attention to the developments in Gaza and emphasized the need to end the war crimes of the Zionist regime and the human suffering of the people of Gaza and West Bank of Palestine," said the statement.

Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, which killed seven military advisers, including two senior commanders.







