2 killed, 4 injured in explosion at shooting range in Georgia’s capital

At least two people were killed and four injured on Sunday in an explosion at a shooting range in Georgia's capital Tbilisi.

A statement by the Georgian Interior Ministry said that the injured were transferred to different hospitals in the city by emergency medical assistance teams, further saying that the casualty count is based on preliminary information.

"Upon receiving the report, employees of the relevant units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including firefighters, representatives of the Patrol Police and Criminal Police, arrived at the scene," the statement further said.

It added that all the necessary measures are being taken at this stage.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.