Turkish President Erdoğan to visit United States on May 9 to meet with US counterpart Joe Biden at White House - official

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the United States on May 9, a Turkish security official said on Friday, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden Administration.

The Washington visit would be Erdoğan's first since 2019 when he met then-president Donald Trump, with whom he enjoyed good personal ties. Since President Joe Biden's 2020 election, Ankara has sought another face-to-face meeting.

Ties between the NATO allies, long strained by differences on a range of issues, have thawed since Ankara ratified Sweden's NATO membership bid in January, following a 20-month delay that had caused frustration in Washington.

Yet strains persist, including over northern Syria, where U.S. forces are allied with YPG militants. Washington has also pressed Ankara to do more to halt goods transiting to Russia that it says are used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

The official did not provide any further information on the visit, but said Türkiye's top intelligence official Ibrahim Kalın will meet with members of the U.S. House of Representatives for talks on the planned visit and other bilateral issues.

On Thursday and Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler also met the U.S. delegation.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or the U.S. Embassy in Ankara on the visit.

Analysts say that Biden and Erdoğan will also likely discuss the Israel-Hamas war - amid strongly critical remarks by Erdoğan of Israel's actions - and also defence industry cooperation including Türkiye's recently-approved purchase of U.S. F-16 fighter jets.





