Israel wants to reschedule canceled Rafah talks in Washington: US official

Israel wants to reschedule a delegation to Washington to discuss a possible offensive in Gaza's Rafah, days after it canceled the trip in protest at a UN ceasefire resolution, a US official said Wednesday.

"The prime minister's office has said they'd like to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah. We are now working with them to set a convenient date," the senior administration official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.