NATO chief urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to reach normalization, peace deal

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg encouraged Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement Tuesday to normalize relations and establish peace.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an opportunity to achieve an enduring peace after years of conflict. This is why I urge both countries to reach an agreement paving the way for the normalization of relations and a durable peace for your people," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Expressing that Armenia has long been a NATO partner, Stoltenberg said he welcomes and appreciates Yerevan's contribution to NATO missions and operations, notably in Kosovo.

He said NATO supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its "peaceful aspirations."

"Russia's war in Ukraine is a sobering reminder that we cannot take peace for granted. I welcome your solidarity with Ukraine and invite all partners to do what they can to ensure Putin doesn't win his war of aggression," said the NATO chief.

He also said he and Pashinyan talked about the progress of Armenia's domestic reforms.

Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in continuing to develop its political dialogue with the alliance as well as expanding its partnership with the organization and individual member states.

"In light of the developments in our region, it is extremely important for Armenia to strengthen its resilience and develop appropriate defense capabilities," said Pashinyan, expressing that he presented to Stoltenberg his government's vision and approach to establishing stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

He conveyed his country's willingness to normalize relations with Azerbaijan based on three principles -- the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 on recognition of each other's territorial integrity, the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the unblocking of regional infrastructures.

"We expect the firm support of the international community, including NATO, for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on known and mutually agreed upon principles," he said.

Pashinyan added that Yerevan is committed to normalizing relations with Türkiye, indicating his belief that the implementation of agreements reached in 2022 may have a positive effect on establishing stability in the South Caucasus region.





