Türkiye, Greece committed to keeping positive atmosphere in line with Athens Declaration

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou on Monday affirmed their commitment to building on the existing positive atmosphere in line with the Athens Declaration signed in December by the two countries' leaders.

Akcapar and Papadopoulou met in the capital Ankara for a political dialogue on bilateral and international cooperation, according to the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"They reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of (Greek) Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Türkiye in May, and took stock of progress achieved so far in the existing dialogue channels, covering all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.







