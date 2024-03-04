Armenia, Greece agree to enhance military-technical cooperation

Armenia and Greece on Monday agreed to enhance military-technical cooperation between the two countries, amid an official visit by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias to the Armenian capital Yerevan.

A statement by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said the two ministers held talks in a narrow and expanded format, discussing the current state of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

They also discussed the progress made on agreements reached during the December 2023 negotiations in the Greek capital Athens and the identification of new areas for cooperation, the statement added.

"An agreement was reached to enhance military-technical cooperation following the ratification of the agreement on military-technical cooperation," it also noted.

It added that the two ministers exchanged views on issues related to regional security.