French leader Macron, Qatar emir al-Thani discuss the need to bring "peace and stability in Middle East"

Qatar's emir and the French president discussed on Tuesday the need to bring "peace and stability in the Middle East" as Israel continues attacks on Palestine.

Qatar's emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace as he began a two-day state visit to Paris.

The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip was at the heart of the discussion between the two leaders.

"The President of the Republic and the Emir finally discussed the need to work on the conditions for a return to peace and stability in the Middle East with all of our partners," the Elysee said in a statement.

Macron reiterated his availability to contribute, recalling that the only solution was that of "two States, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security," the statement added.

Qatar is still playing a key role in the negotiations between Israel and the leaders of Hamas for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.