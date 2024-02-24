President Erdoğan stresses Turkish citizens' importance in Bulgaria to enhance bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said Türkiye gives "special attention" to the development of Ankara-Sofia relations, and that Turkish citizens in Bulgaria play a crucial role in forging strong ties between the two nations.

"In a period marked by multifaceted challenges, we pay special attention to advancing Türkiye-Bulgaria relations. We strive to enhance our ties with Bulgaria in every field, believing that this is in the common interest of both countries. Of course, during this process, our compatriots play a vital role with the strong human bridges established between the two countries," Erdoğan said in a video message sent to the congress of Bulgaria's political party Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye is delighted to witness the party becoming a fundamental aspect of Bulgarian politics and democracy, adding that it has actively contributed to fostering cooperation between Ankara and Sofia attaining considerable success in safeguarding the interests of Turkish compatriots.

"I believe that the newly elected leaders, starting with the co-chairs, will continue their path with unity, solidarity, and a more inclusive and embracing approach that prioritizes the expectations of the voters. I sincerely wish success to all brothers and sisters who will take on roles in various levels of the party, elected according to the will of the delegates at the congress," he added.

Erdoğan also said Bulgaria is a "valuable ally and a reliable friend" for Türkiye.

"I extend my greetings to all our compatriots living in Bulgaria, all members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and our Bulgarian friends," he added.



