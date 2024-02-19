BRAZILS LULA RECALLS AMBASSADOR IN ISRAEL FOR TALKS -SOURCE

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has recalled his ambassador to Israel for talks, a source in Brazil's foreign ministry said on Monday, as a diplomatic scuffle plays out over the president's recent comments about Israel's war in Gaza.

The Brazilian ambassador had previously been summoned by Israel's foreign minister for a reprimand following comments by Lula likening the war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War II.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments," said Brazil's president, known as Lula, before offering up a comparison.

"In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," said Lula last weekend during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Lula is not welcome in the country until he takes back his comments.





