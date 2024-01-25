Erdoğan: Türkiye will make every effort to ensure that Israel 'gets appropriate punishment' at ICJ

In a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkey would exert every effort to ensure that Israel receives "appropriate punishment" in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case.

On Dec. 29, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel's attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

South Africa is requesting that the ICJ grant nine interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing, take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.

It also requested that the ICJ grant an injunction due to the urgency of the situation. Following the completion of hearings on Jan. 11 - 12, the Court began deliberations after examining the parties' submissions and evidence.









