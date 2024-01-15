Russia says it intends to further develop partnership with North Korea

The Kremlin on Monday said Russia intends to further develop its partnership with North Korea, as foreign ministers of the two countries were scheduled to meet in Moscow.

"North Korea is our neighbor, our closest neighbor, our partner, with whom we are developing and intend to further develop partnerships in all areas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing.

Commenting on the forthcoming meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his visiting counterpart Choe Song-hui on Tuesday, Peskov said Moscow expects "good, intense and fruitful negotiations." The North Korean foreign minister arrived in the Russian capital on Sunday.

Peskov said Russia's dialogue with North Korea will continue at all levels, adding that President Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit Pyongyang in the future.

"We hope that such a visit will take place, that the Russian president will visit North Korea in the foreseeable future. The timing of such a visit will be further agreed upon through diplomatic channels," he added.

Asked about a possible meeting between Putin and Choe, Peskov did not rule it out entirely.

Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea since the start of its "special military operation" in Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Earlier this month, the US said Russia has used ballistic missiles and launchers supplied by North Korea in its war on Kyiv.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms deals, but have said they would deepen cooperation. Officials have held many high-level meetings since last year, including a September 2023 summit between Putin and Kim Jong Un.















