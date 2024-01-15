Iran calls on US to stop Gaza war

Iran has called on Washington to support an end to the war in Gaza.

"We have pointed out and warned America in various messages via Switzerland of the need to end the war in Gaza," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in Tehran on Monday.

Washington and Tehran have had no diplomatic relations for more than 44 years, so Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.

Amirabdollahian warned the United States after attacks on the Iranian-backed militant Houthi movement in Yemen. "America cannot give us and others a message of restraint and at the same time attack Yemen in the Red Sea," said Amirabdollahian.





