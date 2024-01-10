Türkiye says use of veto at UN 'has become an arbitrary and detrimental tool'

The use of the veto at the United Nations Security Council has become an "arbitrary and detrimental tool," Türkiye's deputy UN representative said Tuesday.

Speaking at a General Assembly meeting, Asli Guven said the need for Security Council reform is "indisputable and undeferrable" and the reform process needs to address and eliminate the current shortcomings of the use of the veto.

"The use of the veto has become an arbitrary and detrimental tool, whereby the common good is sacrificed over individual interests," said Guven. "The inaction over Gaza has been another case in point."

"The pursuit of self-interests in this body not only undermines multilateralism but also weakens the credibility of the whole UN system," she added.

She said the Security Council was unable to adopt a single resolution on Gaza for over a month, despite calls by the international community and millions of people who took to the streets around the world.

"And the two resolutions that were eventually adopted failed to call for what is fundamentally needed to stop the bloodshed in Gaza: an immediate cease-fire," she added.

In her remarks, she reiterated Türkiye's call for a "more representative, democratic, transparent, accountable and effective Security Council."

"To this end, Türkiye will continue to constructively engage in reform efforts promoting a comprehensive and inclusive approach that would benefit all member states," Guven added.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,167 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.















