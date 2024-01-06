News Diplomacy EU top diplomat calls for de-escalation in Middle East conflict

While in Lebanon, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, urged for de-escalation due to the unstable situation at the border with Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. "At our meeting on X with Lebanon's acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati, we reached a mutual agreement to use diplomatic means to achieve de-escalation and promote lasting stability, as it serves the best interests of all involved," stated Borrell.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published January 06,2024

In a further post, Borrell also called for a political solution to end the Gaza war.



Lebanon should not be dragged into a regional conflict with Israel, the EU's foreign affairs chief said, according to the state agency NNA.



There would be no winners, he added, also addressing Israel.



Mikati said that a major attack in southern Lebanon would cause the region to "totally explode."



Since the beginning of the Gaza war following the cross-border attack by fighters from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Israel on October 7, there have been almost daily confrontations between Israel's army and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters in the border region.



It is the most serious escalation since the second Lebanon war in 2006, with regular shelling leading to deaths on both sides, including civilians.











