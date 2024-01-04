United Arab Emirates mediates major Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange: Foreign Ministry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that one of the largest prisoner exchanges since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine has taken place under its mediation.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement that mediation talks have been successful.

The statement did not specify the number of prisoners involved in the exchange but expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian governments in the mediation efforts.

It highlighted the UAE's commitment to continue efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and emphasized Abu Dhabi's stance in supporting all initiatives aimed at diplomacy, dialogue and reducing tension to alleviate the humanitarian effect of the crisis.







