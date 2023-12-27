Jordan, Egypt discuss efforts to reach peace in Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met Tuesday with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to exchange opinions on efforts to reach a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Meeting in Egypt's capital Cairo, they exchanged views on the ongoing coordination and consultation process between the two countries to ensure a cease-fire, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on X.

They also addressed ways to deliver "adequate, urgent and sustainable" aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,915 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,918 others, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Tel Aviv has vowed to destroy Hamas and ensure the release of all hostages taken during the October attack. Some of the hostages were returned after a temporary truce in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
















