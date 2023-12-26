TURKISH PARLIAMENT TAKES FIRST STEP TOWARDS SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP BY APPROVING ACCESSION PROTOCOL

In the Turkish Parliament, a significant step has been taken regarding Sweden's NATO accession. Specifically, the Foreign Affairs Committee has given its approval to the Accession Protocol. Nevertheless, the process remains ongoing, as it has not yet reached completion. Ultimately, the Turkish Grand National Assembly will make the final decision on this matter.



The protocol regarding Sweden's NATO membership first appeared on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Committee on November 16.



However, the discussions were not completed, and information about commitments was requested from the Swedish government.



The Foreign Affairs Committee reconvened at 3:00 PM for the second time with the agenda of Sweden.



Committee Chairman Fuat Oktay stated that Sweden has taken steps, especially regarding the financing of terrorism, but said, "We have not yet seen the expected results in the fight against terrorism."

"The process is not completed in the Parliament"

After the discussions in the committee, a vote was taken. Sweden's NATO accession protocol was approved by a majority of votes. However, the process in the Parliament has not yet been completed.



For Sweden to become a NATO member, approval from the General Assembly is also mandatory. However, the schedule for the discussion is not yet clear.

"Approval from all NATO member countries is required"

For a new country to be accepted into NATO, all member country parliaments must individually approve it.



So far, 29 out of 31 member countries have approved Sweden's NATO membership in their parliaments.







