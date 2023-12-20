Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Hamas leader Haniyeh in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, in the Qatari capital of Doha late Tuesday, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaan said the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza, with Haniyeh hailing the group's "good morale and capabilities."

The Hamas leader also expressed readiness to reach a permanent cease-fire but not while being constantly attacked by Israeli forces.

More than 19,600 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, besides mass displacement, destruction and shortages of basic necessities including food, water and medicines.

A temporary cease-fire agreement was reached late last month, which also resulted in the release of some Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Last month, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also met Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran is seen as a key ally of Hamas, which even led to speculation about Tehran helping the Gaza-based group plan its surprise military operation in October.

Iranian officials, however, have denied any role in the operation but extended support to it.





