Newcastle United end losing streak with a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham

Newcastle United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Fulham on Saturday with three second-half goals, including the opener from 17-year-old Lewis Miley who became the club's youngest player to score in the Premier League.

Newcastle had lost their last three games in all competitions, and also went out of Europe, but they were pumped up for the home contest and got an early advantage when Raul Jimenez was sent off for a lunge on Sean Longstaff in the 22nd minute.

After a goalless first half, Miley gave Newcastle the lead after a sublime solo run from Bruno Guimaraes before Anthony Gordon unlocked the defence again seven minutes later for Miguel Almiron to score.

Bruno set up the third goal when he found Dan Burn at the far post with a cross and the defender bundled in the ball as Newcastle moved up to sixth with 29 points while Fulham dropped to 11th, eight points behind.







