AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT RECEIVES TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER IN BAKU

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival in capital Baku on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Fidan will also meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Türkiye became the first state to recognize Azerbaijan, which declared independence in 1991.

Ankara's relations with Baku are multifaceted and at the strategic level. To further strengthen bilateral ties, the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism was established in 2010.













