Paraguay says it agreed with Israel to simultaneously open its embassies

Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruben Ramirez said on Monday that Paraguay and Israel agreed to reopen their embassies in Asuncion and Jerusalem "simultaneously".

After the Paraguayan head of state, Santiago Pena, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Eli Cohen, in the Argentine capital on Sunday, Ramirez confirmed they agreed to open both embassies "soon".

"We agreed in the meeting with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that we are going to open the embassies simultaneously, so soon they will open," he said.

On Sunday, before the swearing-in ceremony of the Argentine president-elect Javier Milei, Pena talked about his meeting with Cohen in Buenos Aires.

"I met with Eli Cohen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel and relatives of those kidnapped by Hamas," said Pena. "The Government of Paraguay gives its full support to this sister nation at this difficult time."

Ramirez also said that Israel gave its approval to the Paraguayan ambassador, Alejandro Rubin Cymerman.

Cohen visited Paraguay on Aug. 15, during Pena's inauguration, where the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that Paraguay would move its embassy from the city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem "this year".

"The opening of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem along with the Israeli embassy in Asuncion will strengthen Israel's regional and international position as well as the important ties between the countries," Cohen said.

Paraguay would be the fifth country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, following Kosovo, Honduras, Guatemala and the US. Most foreign countries have situated their embassies in Tel Aviv.









