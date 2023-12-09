News Diplomacy Scholz speaks to Netanyahu, calls for more aid to Gaza Strip

During a telephone call on Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to increase humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.



Scholz stressed that this aid must be delivered "on a reliable basis," according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.



Netanyahu briefed Scholz on the Israeli ground offensive against Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip.



The two leaders also discussed "the necessary efforts to maximize the protection of civilians and substantially improve the humanitarian situation of the people in the Gaza Strip," Scholz's spokesman said.



The situation in the occupied West Bank and acts of violence by settlers were also discussed.









