Türkiye, Greece can amicably resolve issues without interference from a 3rd party: Erdoğan

"Türkiye and Greece have enough knowledge, experience, and determination to amicably resolve their bilateral issues without any interference from a third party," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Speaking to journalists on board the presidential plane returning from Greece, Erdoğan said his visit to Greece had a "very positive atmosphere," adding that it could open a new page in relations between Aegean neighbours.

Erdoğan said that he told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "We would have liked to see Greece on the side of Palestine (in the UN vote); we wish you hadn't abstained."





