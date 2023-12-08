Türkiye, Greece can amicably resolve issues without interference from a 3rd party: Erdoğan

 Contact Us
Addressing reporters aboard the presidential aircraft en route from Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the "highly positive ambience" of his visit and speculated that it could potentially usher in a new era of amicable relations between the two neighboring regions. "Both Türkiye and Greece possess sufficient knowledge, experience, and determination to peacefully address their mutual concerns without any external involvement," Erdoğan stressed.

Published December 08,2023
"Türkiye and Greece have enough knowledge, experience, and determination to amicably resolve their bilateral issues without any interference from a third party," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Speaking to journalists on board the presidential plane returning from Greece, Erdoğan said his visit to Greece had a "very positive atmosphere," adding that it could open a new page in relations between Aegean neighbours.

Erdoğan said that he told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "We would have liked to see Greece on the side of Palestine (in the UN vote); we wish you hadn't abstained."